North Korea fires ballistic missile, in 1st test in 2 months HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 2:44 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, its first weapons launch in about two months and a signal it isn’t interested in rejoining denuclearization talks anytime soon and would rather focus on boosting its weapons arsenal.
The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further strengthen his military capability — without disclosing any new policies toward the United States or South Korea — at a high-profile ruling party conference last week.