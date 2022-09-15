VanderWall presents Evart with plaque for sesquicentennial
'It is an honor to be here to celebrate 150 years,' VanderWall says
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
EVART — The city of Evart celebrated its sesquicentennial throughout the month of July with a host of events, including a scavenger hunt, a 5K run, cornhole and fireworks, and many others.
Recently, Sen. Curt VanderWall, who has represented the area in the Senate since 2018, presented the city with a state tribute in honor of its 150 years.