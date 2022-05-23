Security concerns, lack of support stall Africa's Green Wall WANJOHI KABUKURU and SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press May 23, 2022 Updated: May 23, 2022 3:20 a.m.
FILE - Filao trees form a curtain that protects the beginning of the Great Green Wall, planted to slow coastal erosion along the Atlantic Ocean, in Lompoul village near Kebemer, Senegal, Nov. 5, 2021. A series of complex challenges, including a lack of funding and political will as well as rising insecurity linked to extremist groups al-Qaida and the Islamic State in Burkina Faso, are obstructing progress on Africa's Great Green Wall, according to experts involved in the initiative.
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A series of complex challenges, including a lack of funding and political will as well as rising insecurity linked to extremist groups al-Qaida and the Islamic State in Burkina Faso, are obstructing progress on Africa's Great Green Wall, according to experts involved in the initiative.
There have been some modest gains for the project, which plans to build an 8000-kilometer (4970-mile) long forest through 11 nations across the width of Africa to hold back the ever-growing Sahara Desert and fend off climate change impacts, but many involved with the plan are calling for renewed momentum to combat both insecurity and environmental decline.
