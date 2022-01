SEATTLE (AP) — A woman is suing King County, contending that as a teenage runaway decades ago, sheriff’s deputies investigating a prostitution ring knew she and others were being trafficked but failed “to exercise even the slightest care” to protect her.

The lawsuit says instead, deputies continued an undercover investigation for months before authorities sought to arrest and charge Michael Larry Landry and Rochelle King for promoting prostitution in 1994, The Seattle Times reported.