If you're not making much money and still managing to save for retirement, you could be eligible for a wildly underused tax credit that could score you up to $2,000 in free government money.

Only 38% of United States workers are aware of the tax credit, called the saver's credit, created as part of the government's way of encouraging Americans to save for retirement, according to a survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

The saver's credit cuts the federal income taxes of those facing competing financial priorities to make it easier for workers to save, according to TCRS President Catherine Collinson.

"Please help spread the word about the saver's credit by telling family, friends and colleagues. It may meaningfully impact an individual's long-term savings, and even inspire non-savers to start saving for retirement," Collinson said in a press release.

You don't want to be one of the millions of people to miss out because, unlike a deduction, a tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your federal income tax liability. So yes, it's free money, Moneywise reported.

Who can claim the saver's credit?

The saver's credit can reduce the amount you owe or increase your refund for taxes already paid and can be claimed by middle- and lower-income taxpayers who contributed to a retirement account during the tax year, according to TCRS.

To claim the saver's credit for 2021, you must be aged 18 years or older, not be a full-time student and not be claimed as a dependent on another person's tax returns.

Additionally, you must have a gross adjusted income of not more than $66,000 if your filing status is married filing jointly, $49,500 if your filing status is head of household and $33,000 if your status is single, married filing separately or qualifying widow(er).

The credit is worth up to $1,000 for single filers or individuals and $2,000 for married couples filing jointly and can be applied to contributions to a 401(k), 403(b) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan, a traditional or Roth IRA or an ABLE account, the TCRS noted.

Individuals who are eligible but did not save last year can still contribute to an IRA until April 15, 2022.

For more details about eligibility, refer to the fact sheet.

Tips for claiming the saver's credit from TCRS:

If you are using tax preparation software to prepare your tax return, including those programs offered through the IRS Free File program, use Form 1040, Form 1040-SR, or Form 1040-NR. If your software has an interview process, be sure to answer questions about the saver's credit, also referred to as the retirement savings contributions credit or credit for qualified retirement savings contributions.

If you are preparing your tax return manually, complete Form 8880 to determine your exact credit rate and amount. Then transfer the amount to the designated line on Schedule 3 (used with Forms 1040 and 1040-SR) or Form 1040-NR.

If you are using a professional tax preparer, be sure to ask about the saver's credit.

If you receive a refund, consider directly depositing it into an IRA to boost your retirement savings further.

Make too much money for the saver’s credit?

Ask your employer about a matching contribution. Most larger 401(k) plans offer them. They will match your contribution up to a certain percentage, Forbes reported.