School district to pay $145K to settle masking lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has agreed to pay $145,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by parents who objected to the district's decision to drop mask requirements this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was reached Monday after hours of mediation, news outlets reported. The money from the Knox County Board of Education will go to pay attorney fees for the parents who filed the lawsuit on behalf of students with disabilities for protection against COVID-19. Neither party admitted wrongdoing.