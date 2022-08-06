School dean who shot student ordered to pay $10M judgment

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BOSTON (AP) — A former dean at a Boston high school known affectionately by students as “Rev” has been ordered by a federal judge to pay more than $10 million in damages to a former student he was convicted of trying to kill in a dispute over drug sales.
The default judgment Friday against former English High School Dean Shaun Harrison includes $7.5 million in damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress; $2.5 million in punitive damages; and more than $80,000 for the victim's medical bills.