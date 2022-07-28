San Francisco declares emergency over monkeypox spread July 28, 2022 Updated: July 28, 2022 7:02 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco announced a legal state of emergency Thursday over the growing number of monkeypox cases, allowing officials to cut through red tape and fight a public health crisis reminiscent of the AIDS epidemic that began devastating the city in the 1980s.
The declaration, which takes effect Monday, was welcomed by gay advocates who have grown increasingly frustrated by what they called San Francisco's lackluster response to a virus that so far has affected primarily men who have sex with men, although anyone can get infected.