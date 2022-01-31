Safety app for drivers debuts in flood-plagued Virginia city BEN FINLEY , Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 12:32 p.m.
This image provided by Kyle Spencer, acting chief resilience officer for the city of Norfolk, shows a flooded intersection along with a screenshot of the traffic app Waze depiction of the flood area in Norfolk, Va. An Australian tech firm has partnered with the Waze traffic app and the city of Norfolk to warn residents of flooded roadways in real time. (Kyle Spencer via AP)
Norfolk resident Kim Williams poses with her van that got stuck on flooded roadway near her house several years ago Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. An Australian tech firm has partnered with the Waze traffic app and the city of Norfolk to warn residents of flooded roadways in real time. Steve Helber/AP
Norfolk resident Kim Williams poses with her van that got stuck on flooded roadway near her house several years ago Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. An Australian tech firm has partnered with the Waze traffic app and the city of Norfolk to warn residents of flooded roadways in real time. Steve Helber/AP
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The sun was shining when Kim Williams hopped in her Honda Odyssey to visit a friend at a nursing home. But an unexpected downpour on the drive back left her trapped in a maze of flooded streets.
Williams made turn after turn to avoid rising waters in a century-old neighborhood in Norfolk before shutting off her minivan.