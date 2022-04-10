SC senators set to show how to pay for $2B tax cut plan

Jeffrey Collins/AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate Finance Committee is getting ready to work on the state budget with a big question to answer — how will it pay for $2 billion in proposed income tax cuts and rebates?

The committee will work this week, starting Tuesday, on the state's nearly $14 billion spending plan for next fiscal year. Members are expected to include much of what was in the House's spending plan, such as raises for state employees and many law enforcement officers and a lot of money to expand interstates, repair bridges and repave roads.