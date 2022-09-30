Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 1:28 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden. The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday, Sept. 30, is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies.(Swedish Coast Guard via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - People stand next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022. The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - A man looks at a destroyed Russian tank placed as a symbol of war in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2022. The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday, Sept. 30 is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies.
The Russian position is also reverberating on social media forums popular with American conservatives and far-right groups.