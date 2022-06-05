Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A barrage of Russian missiles struck Ukraine's capital early Sunday, hitting unspecified “infrastructure” targets, Kyiv's mayor said. No one was reported killed, with one person hospitalized with injuries.
But the attack shattered a sense of calm in Kyiv, which hadn't seen similar strikes since the April 28 visit of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. And it showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to target Ukraine's capital since abandoning its wider offensive across the country to instead focus its efforts in the east.