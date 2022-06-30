Russian forces fight to capture Ukraine's eastern bulwark FRANCESCA EBEL, Associated Press June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 4:29 a.m.
1 of15 Russian ordinance on the ground of a concert hall damaged by strikes, in Yahidne village, northern Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. A few months after Russian troops retreated from Yahidne, the village has gradually returned to life. People are repairing their homes, and a strong wind occasionally picks up the bitter smell of ashes. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A part of a mortar shell lays on a road in Yahidne village, as civilians rebuild their homes after being destroyed by Russian strikes, northern Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. A few months after Russian troops retreated from Yahidne, the village has gradually returned to life. People are repairing their homes, and a strong wind occasionally picks up the bitter smell of ashes. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Markings are shown made by children and adults in the basement of a school which was used as a bomb shelter for children and their parents, as their village was being attacked by Russian strikes, in Yahidne village, northern Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. A few months after Russian troops retreated from Yahidne in the northern Chernihiv region, the village has gradually returned to life. No one in the village yet plans to rebuild the school; they prefer not to mention the place at all. Most of Yahidne's residents — almost 400 people — spent a month in the school's basement. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Residents of the quiet, riverside city of Kremenchuk are reeling in the wake of a Russian airstrike that obliterated a shopping mall and killed at least 18. With dozens still missing, psychologists are working with families to help them through their grief and toward acceptance that they may never find their loved ones. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Women work to reconstruct a damaged fire department from Russian strikes, in Makariv, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Many buildings in Makariv were destroyed or partially damaged in the first weeks of the war. The youth volunteer movement 'Building Ukraine Together,' has since 2014 helped restore damaged buildings in eastern Ukraine. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 In this image taken from video and provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 which claims to show the moment a missile struck the shopping mall in Kremenchuk. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 People lay flowers to pay the last respect to victims of the Russian rocket attack at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 In this image taken from video and provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 which claims to show the moment just after a missile struck the shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 People lay flowers to pay the last respect to victims of the Russian rocket attack at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Monday, June 27, 2022. Residents of the quiet, riverside city of Kremenchuk are reeling in the wake of a Russian airstrike that obliterated a shopping mall and killed at least 18. With dozens still missing, psychologists are working with families to help them through their grief and toward acceptance that they may never find their loved ones. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops fought Thursday to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine's resistance in an eastern province, as funerals were to be held for those who were killed by a Russian strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine earlier this week.
Moscow’s push to take control of the entire Donbas region from Ukraine is focused on Lysychansk, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk province. Russian troops and their separatist allies control 95% of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas.
FRANCESCA EBEL