Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' central banker says IRINA TITOVA and JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 6:57 a.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The head of the Russian Central Bank warned Thursday that the country's economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.
“It seems to me that it's obvious to everyone that it won't be as it was before,” Elvira Nabiullina said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual showpiece gathering aimed at investors.
