Russia vows to respond to Lithuania's ban on goods transit

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's security chief on Tuesday said Moscow will respond to Lithuania's decision to bar rail transit of certain goods from Russia to a Russian Baltic Sea exclave, and this response will have “a significant negative impact” on the Lithuanian people, adding to the already high tensions in the region.

The ban on goods subject to European Union sanctions was announced by the Lithuanian authorities earlier this month and prompted a flurry of angry retorts from Moscow, with the Kremlin denouncing the move as unprecedented and unlawful.