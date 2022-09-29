Russia's nuclear trade with Europe flowing amid Ukraine war SYLVIE CORBET, The Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 8:54 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - The Russian ship Mikhail Dudin docks at the port of Dunkirk, northern France, Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022. While Europe is cracking down on Russia's oil and gas, it's continuing to import and export nuclear fuel from and to the country, as the sector is not under sanctions prompted by the war in Ukraine _ a uranium trade denounced by Kyiv and environment activists. The Mikhail Dudin ship was navigating Thursday in the North Sea, heading towards the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga after leaving the French port of Dunkirk the previous day. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — While the European Union agreed to curtail its use of Russian oil and gas, its member nations continue to import and export nuclear fuel that is not under EU sanctions - to the chagrin of the Ukrainian government and environmental activists.
A cargo ship carrying uranium that departed from the French port of Dunkirk traveled the North Sea on Thursday, heading toward the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga. It was the third time in just over a month that the Panama-flagged Mikhail Dudin ship docked in Dunkirk to transport uranium.