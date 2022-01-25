Russia cuts COVID-19 isolation for some as infections soar DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 12:23 p.m.
1 of9 A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, sits in an underground in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, go down an underground in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People walk past face masks displayed for sale in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A medical staff member speaks on the phone on a balcony of an hospital specialised in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus ride a a subway car in an underground in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Record numbers of new cases were reported in Moscow and in St. Petersburg, where health officials on Friday limited elective outpatient care. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A patient suspected of having coronavirus walks follows a medical worker to a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian health authorities have shortened the required isolation period for those who come in contact with COVID-19 patients from 14 days to seven, a move that comes as an unprecedented surge of coronavirus infections, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, rips through the vast country.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the degree Tuesday. It only changes the rules for those who had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, not for those with a confirmed infection. Those who test positive are still required to isolate for 14 days, with a mandatory test on day 10 or 11.
