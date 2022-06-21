Royals, horses, show-stopping hats: Royal Ascot in pictures June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 3:32 a.m.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second right, laughs as she stands in the paddock on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Friday, June 17, 2022. Every June, Britain's royals, aristocrats and thousands of stylish guests don their finest headgear for Royal Ascot, a glamorous annual horse racing event that dates back to 1711, when Queen Anne founded Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, southern England. Alastair Grant/AP
A racegoer walks through the grounds on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Tuesday June 14, 2022. Every June, Britain's royals, aristocrats and thousands of stylish guests don their finest headgear for Royal Ascot, a glamorous annual horse racing event that dates back to 1711, when Queen Anne founded Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, southern England. Alastair Grant/AP
A racegoer poses for a photo, on the second day of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
A racegoer smiles as she poses for a photo on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
A racegoer poses for a photo, on the second day of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
The coach with the Duke of Kent enters the parade ring on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Every June, Britain's royals, aristocrats and thousands of stylish guests don their finest headgear for Royal Ascot, a glamorous annual horse racing event that dates back to 1711, when Queen Anne founded Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, southern England. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoers carrying portable fans to keep cool arrive for the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Friday, June 17, 2022. This year's Ascot coincided with a mini heatwave that bathed Britain and parts of Europe in blistering sunshine, with temperatures hitting almost 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, the hottest day of the year so far in the U.K. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoers take off their shoes to rest their feet on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
Britain's Prince Charles greets Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in the stands on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Tuesday June 14, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
A racegoer smokes a cigar as he studies the form on the second day of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoer Vivienne Jenner poses for a photo after arriving for day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Tuesday June 14, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
A security officer and dog patrol the grounds, on the second day of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Tuesday June 14, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoers watch the parade ring as escalators take patrons to the Royal Enclosure on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
Zara Tindall, second left, gestures as she watches the third race on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
A Racegoer looks at the form guides as he selects his bets near a betting kiosk on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Princess Beatrice, at rear right, reacts as a mounted groom and other try to settle one of the horses leading her carriage on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoer Edite Ligere arrives for day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Tuesday June 14, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
A racegoer poses for a photo, on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoers wear ornate hats as they look down on the parade ring on the second day of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoers pose for a photo, on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoers take in the atmosphere on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
People gather in the carpark for refreshments before the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Friday, June 17, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center, stands in the paddock on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Friday, June 17, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP
Racegoers take in the atmosphere on the third day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The third day is traditionally known as Ladies Day. Alastair Grant/AP
38 of38
LONDON (AP) — Extravagantly feathered, gravity-defying, or just plain wacky: There are hats, and then there are Royal Ascot hats.
Every June, Britain’s royals, aristocrats and thousands of stylish guests don their finest headgear for Royal Ascot, a glamorous annual horse racing event that dates back to 1711, when Queen Anne founded Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, southern England.