Robert Durst, real estate tycoon convicted of murder, dies ANDREW DALTON and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 6:19 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died. He was 78.
Durst died of natural causes Monday in a hospital outside the California prison where he was serving a life sentence, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Durst had been held in a hospital lockup in Stockton due to a litany of ailments.
