VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — The National Park Service will begin a project next week to repair parts of roads throughout the Vicksburg National Military Park that are currently open to the public,

The work, set to start Feb. 1, will provide repairs on already open sections of roads to prevent further closures. The project is scheduled to be complete by July, The Vicksburg Post reported. The work involves repairs to slides and scours, replacement of guardrails, storm drains, pavements and curbs.