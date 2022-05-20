Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo hit by cold wave

SAO PAULO (AP) — In Rio de Janeiro, bold swimmers have been discouraged from diving into the cold ocean, while Sao Paulo authorities had to open up subway stations to accommodate homeless people as Brazil's south experienced unusually low temperatures on Friday.

Temperatures on Friday morning dropped below 23 Fahrenheit (-5 Celsius) in Santa Catarina state, covering several municipalities with a thin layer of snow. Earlier this week a fierce hailstorm scared residents of Rio's west zone. For many Brazilians, accustomed to more clement weather in the tropical South American country, such events are considered extreme.