BOSTON (AP) — Ringo Starr finally made it to Boston on Thursday to receive his honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music.

The school originally announced that the Beatles drummer would receive a doctorate in music at commencement ceremonies in May, but Starr was unable to attend then and instead addressed the graduating class in a recorded statement.