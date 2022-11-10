Rights group: Labor abuses widespread at World Cup stadiums

Migrant laborers who built Qatar's World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses as their employers evaded accountability, a rights group said in a report released Thursday.
The 75-page report by the London-based charity Equidem comes less than two weeks before the Gulf Arab nation hosts the world's biggest sporting event, with over 1.2 million fans expected to descend on the tiny emirate for the monthlong tournament.