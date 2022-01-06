Richmond awards contract to remove monument pedestals Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 3:12 p.m.
The monument of confederate General A.P. Hill, which contains his remains, is in the middle of a traffic circle on Arthur Ashe Blvd. Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Team Henry Enterprises has been awarded the job that includes removing the monument of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill and his remains, which are buried underneath it, as well as nine other monument pedestals.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond has awarded a contract for removing the city's last major Confederate statue and the pedestals where other Civil War monuments once stood.
The city published a notice Wednesday saying it will award the contract to the same company that recently finished taking down the city’s Robert E. Lee memorial — Newport News-based Team Henry Enterprises, which bid $1.5 million on the project, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.