Report: Rain not anticipated when $7M in PPE moved outside

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies purchased by a Northern California county was left outside during a rainstorm because no one anticipated wet weather to start so early in the season, according to an investigation released Thursday.

After a KGO-TV news report showed hundreds of drenched cardboard boxes, San Mateo County officials acknowledged the supplies were moved outside an event center last September to make room for a conference.

There was no definitive timeline for how the supplies would be distributed “even though the Fall rainy season was not far off,” the probe by James Lianides said. County officials said they hired the retired school superintendent to conduct the inquiry because of his experience dealing with large organizations and purchasing practices.

Lianides said the boxes of non-medical-grade gowns, face shields and goggles as well as cleaning supplies were also moved out of the event center to avoid the $100,000-per-month storage fee.

“It does not appear that there were any discussions or actions taken in the process of (moving) to protect the equipment in the event of inclement weather, such as wrapping or covering each pallet,” he wrote.

The county's executive officer, Mike Callagy, has said the county purchased the items early in the pandemic when PPE was becoming scarce nationwide so that local first responders and medical providers would have what they needed. The demand for the equipment decreased as the pandemic continued.

The county’s supply of gloves and masks — including N95 and KN95 respirators — are stored indoors.

“What’s clear is that that this shouldn’t have happened. What is equally clear is we are taking the steps necessary to make sure that we put the checks and balances in place so this never happens again,” Callagy said in a statement Thursday.

An inspection of the damaged boxes determined that most of the safety equipment remains usable because they were packed in sealed plastic wrapping, the probe found. Equipment that could not be salvaged were worth about $128,000, according to Lianides.