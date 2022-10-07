Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified

SEATTLE (AP) — Seven people including a retired teacher have been identified after their bodies were recovered in the aftermath of a floatplane crash that killed 10 people last month in Washington's Puget Sound, authorities said Friday.
The Clallam County Coroner’s Office said remains that washed ashore about two weeks after the Sept. 4 crash were identified as those of Patricia Hicks of Spokane Valley, KING-TV reported. Hicks, a retired teacher, was among those aboard when the floatplane crashed near Whidbey Island.