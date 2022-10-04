Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone and Mingo counties from 2018 through 2021, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The state agency found exceedances at 11 outlets in the Upper Guyandotte, Coal River and Tug Fork River watersheds.