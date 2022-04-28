"Refresh Reed City" happening this weekend Volunteers to clean up city parks and trails Cathie Crew, Staff writer April 28, 2022
Refresh Reed City 2022 will take place this Saturday. Volunteers will clean up the city's flowerbeds, trails and parks, followed by a hot dog picnic sponsored by Ebel's General Store.
REED CITY — The 2022 “Refresh Reed City” event will take place in downtown Reed City starting at 8:30 a.m. with job assignments, Saturday, April 30, at the Reed City Depot. A hot dog picnic sponsored by Ebel’s General Store will follow the clean-up.
Tasks to be tackled include placing mulch in the bumpouts downtown and in the city parks, picking up trash along the trails and cleaning up Rambadt Park, Westerburg Park and Linear Park/Purple Heart Trail.