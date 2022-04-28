"Refresh Reed City" happening this weekend

REED CITY — The 2022 “Refresh Reed City” event will take place in downtown Reed City starting at 8:30 a.m. with job assignments, Saturday, April 30, at the Reed City Depot. A hot dog picnic sponsored by Ebel’s General Store will follow the clean-up.

Tasks to be tackled include placing mulch in the bumpouts downtown and in the city parks, picking up trash along the trails and cleaning up Rambadt Park, Westerburg Park and Linear Park/Purple Heart Trail.

“This is a great community event, and the city certainly appreciates the pride that the volunteers put into their work,” city manager Rich Saladin said.

The Refresh Reed City event began with a simple act of kindness by the Trinity Lutheran’s Men’s Group in Reed City.

In 2018, they volunteered to help clean up around the ‘Welcome to Reed City’ sign on the corner of Chestnut Street and U.S. 10, Saladin said. They raked out the beds, trimmed the shrubs and put new mulch into place.

“This first ‘refresh’ facilitated the idea to create a community event in which other churches, businesses, groups and families could all participate,” he said.

The first official “Refresh Reed City” was in 2019, during which around 150 people turned out to help clean up, Saladin said. In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many people still came out and picked up trash along the trails and cleaned out the flower beds and replanted flowers.

“In 2021, “Refresh Reed City” was back in full force with over 175 volunteers working throughout the city,” Saladin said. “This year we expect another strong response from volunteers.

“The weather for Saturday looks great, and I can’t wait to see how amazing and 'refreshed' our beautiful town will look,” he said. “Thank you to all the volunteers that are planning on participating. I’ll see you there!”

For more information, follow the Refresh Reed City Facebook page.