Reforms help Cuban farmers, but many still struggle ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press Aug. 25, 2022 Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 10:53 a.m.
HAVANA (AP) — First, it was impossible to find fuel or seeds to plant. Later his name wasn't on a list of farmers eligible to rent tractors from the state. Now Lázaro Sánchez fears the current tropical rainy season will hinder his ability to work the land.
While Sánchez worries about trying to grow crops at his farm on the outskirts of Havana, Cubans in the cities are struggling with shortages of food and soaring prices.
