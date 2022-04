EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a series looking at enrollment numbers of schools in the Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District.

REED CITY — As the school year comes to a close, many schools are taking another look at student numbers and reviewing plans for the new school year, and Reed City Area Public Schools is addressing several objectives and plans for the districts.

As of April 13, the district is up 14 students, but the administration is hoping to add to that number come the fall.

Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet said the most pupil loss came in the elementary, but the district is still up in total students.

“We're hoping to retain those (students),” Sweet said. “We're hoping to continue to attract students, maybe from neighboring districts, that are looking for a different option for school choice, because they might have day care or other family members in the area. We have some low class sizes that we've established that kindergarten and first grade of 20 students in a class at that level. We're hoping that's another piece that might attract a parent that's looking for a low class size for the beginning grades.

“We're utilizing some of the funds that had been made available to us to put that in place for a few years to make sure that we're doing a good job helping kids get started in school,” Sweet said. “I'm hoping some of the kids will resurface that went virtual due to COVID-19, then try it out a virtual piece again this year. I'm hoping that some of them who may have found that wasn't effective for them, and they'd like to be back in face-to-face instruction so some of those kids will show back up again at our doors this fall.”

According to the State Board of Education, overall public school enrollment numbers in Michigan rebounded slightly in 2021. The state reported that after a 4.1% decline in public school enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, the number of students enrolled in Michigan’s public schools was less severe this school year.

The number of students leaving public school to be homeschooled last fall was 4,583, which is down from 13,233 in 2020 but still up from the average of around 1,500 per year prior to the start COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweet said he is aiming for an essentially blank slate return to school in the fall.

“I think that I'm hoping for a much more stable school year going in the future, so that we have students without extended breaks and time because they either were sick or they were close contact and ended up with quarantine," Sweet said. "When we are able to get students in the building and in face-to-face instruction, without those additional breaks, we're going to be able to do a much better job about diagnosing where specific gaps are and then being able to address them.”

The district is implementing new policies regarding grading for students who missed multiple days of school due to illness. Students who missed multiple days will not receive grade reductions for days missed.

Sweet said it's important for students to have opportunities to regain that lost education time.

“We will agree we would revisit that piece over the summer to make a determination about what high school administrators we're going to recommend for the 2022-23 school years as far as that is,” Sweet said. “We always offer opportunities in the summer for high school students to make up credits. So if they lost credits because of absences or lost credits, because they didn't pass the course, we give them opportunities in the summer to make up both.”

INTRODUCING KINDERGARTNERS

The district will also be working towards implementing some new classes as well as planning for a kindergarten orientation to take place over the summer.

Sweet said the goal of the orientation is to allow families time to engage with teachers and see the building.

“We are working on setting up a kindergarten orientation right now where we're in the planning stages of it to make sure it's feasible and we can do it,” Sweet said. “It's bringing in future kindergartners for a couple of weeks with a teacher, so that they can get an idea of the building, bringing parents to see what a class is like running through a few routines.

"Because we have a lot of kids that for a couple of years have had limited exposure to other groups, limited exposure to separation from parents or caregivers, this year we just found that those kindergartners were under a high level of stress coming into school, and it didn't work out so well. So we worked through it and made adjustments.

"One of the things we want to do for next year is provide opportunities for those young students and their parents to get into the elementary school building, prior to the school year,” he added, “to get an understanding of where their classrooms are, how a routine works, where the restrooms are, how things would move in a hallway so that we can get some experiences for them prior to the other grades filling up the building, making it much more noisy and active with the goal being to reduce that stress and help with an immediate learning environment for those younger students.”

Sweet said the administration plans to continue looking for ways to improve student enrollment and offer new educational and extracurricular activities for all grades and ages.

For more information on Reed City Area Public Schools visit the district’s website at www.reedcityschools.org.