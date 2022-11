REED CITY – The football season ended for Reed City more than a week ago to a Negaunee squad which lost 59-14 to Grand Rapids West Catholic in the Division 6 title game on Friday at Ford Field.

But it was a memorable season for the Coyotes, highlighted by players who took on the role as the “next person up.”

This includes senior Hunter McConnell-Kaminski, who played on the offensive line as a guard late in the season as an effective and key fill-in for the Coyotes.

“This is my first year playing,” McConnell-Kaminski said, noting the playoff win over Montague to open the first round was his first time starting. “One of our guards got taken out so I had to step up.”

“He has filled in nicely for us,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said during the postseason.

McConnell-Kaminski said he decided to come out this year to get some senior experience.

“It was my last year to do it,” he said. ”I stepped up and had a lot of fun.”

McConnell-Kaminski has played rocket and middle school football but not high school. But the transition seemed to go smoothly.

“I fit in for the most part on our base plays,” he said. “All of our special plays took a little bit of time. I hit pretty well. I put a lot of people on their heels and push them back.

“We came during the summer and did a boot camp and worked really hard.”

McConnell-Kaminski said the Cadillac team was probably the best performance for the line.

“That was a real challenge,” he said. “A lot of people thought Cadillac was going to win.”

McConnell-Kaminski saw some activity on defense.

He also plans on doing track and field in the spring.

“I like the team and family aspect of football,” he said. “The key to our success has been that we all work great and sustain our blocks.”

THE HUNTER MCCONNELL-KAMINSKI FILE

Favorite food: Italian, pasta

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite TV show: That 70s Show

Favorite vehicle: Corvette