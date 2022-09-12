Reed City Depot hosts last Thursday concert of summer 2022
Local band Peter Jordan and his Fun Lovin' Crowd drew a larger than average crowd for the final performance
Dylan Schwartz, Staff writer
REED CITY — Music at the Depot wrapped up the evening of Sept. 8, with Peter Jordan and his Fun-Lovin' Crowd ending off the summer's concerts with a set that drew a larger than average crowd.
The musical events were every second and fourth Thursday throughout the summer until this final concert.