This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

REED CITY — Reed City clerk Jackie Beam is retiring, effective Feb. 24, after 26 years of service to the city.

“It has always been my goal to retire before I am 70, and that birthday is closing in on me in the next nine months,” Beam told the Herald Review.

Beam began her career with the city in Nov. 1997 as deputy clerk and held that position for 15 years until, in February 2012, after the retirement of city clerk Jane Wekenman, Beam was appointed as interim clerk. The following May, she was officially appointed to the position of city clerk.

“Technically, I have been serving the position of city clerk for 11 years the first of February,” Beam said. “I don’t know where the time has gone. I’ve worked for the city for 26 years, and I have seen a tremendous amount of positive change and growth in the last few years.”

She will definitely miss all of the people she has worked with, she said.

“The city currently has an exceptional staff, and over the years I have grown to consider each of them as my working family,” Beam said. “I am definitely going to miss the daily exchange and working together as a team.

“It has been an education working for the city, and I am blessed to have had a job I enjoyed and the people I worked with for all those years,” she added. “The city has been good to me, and I respect that. It has always made me work a little harder to do a good job for the city.”

Beam said she has no immediate plans for her retirement but is looking forward to spending more time being at the lake to decompress from the demands and timetables of working.

“It will be great to have extra time to spend with my family and grandkids,” she said. “After the fall season, I will do some traveling and start quilting again.”

The city council appointed Amye Hensel, current Deputy Clerk, to the position of city clerk, during its meeting last week.

City manager Rich Saladin told the council she was the most qualified candidate for the position upon reviewing the applications.

“My recommendation is that Amye Hensel be appointed as city clerk,” he said. “She has been deputy clerk for nine years and is most familiar with the position and what it will entail. Kuddos to Jackie for her mentorship through the years.”

Following the vote, Mayor Roger Meinert thanked Beam for her service to the city, saying a simple thank you is really not enough to show how much they appreciate her service.