REED CITY – Traverse City St. Francis boys and Kingsley girls were the winners of the eight-team Reed City Coyote Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.

In the boys meet, Reed City was third and Pine River fifth.

In the girls meet, Pine River was third and Reed City fifth.

For the Reed City boys, Anthony Kiaunis was first in the 800 meters (2:07.47) and second in the 1,600 meters (4:48.78), Blake Daggy won the 110 meter hurdles (16.65) and was third in the 300 meter hurdles (45.88), Seth Jackson was third in the 200 meters (24.21); the 4x100 relay of David Windquist, Logan Bregg, John Ondrus and Seth Jackson was third in the 4x100 relay (47.10).

“Things went pretty well today,” Kiaunis said. “Weatherwise, it was a pretty nice meet. It was a bit on the windy side, but that’s all right.”

The other three relay teams took third.

“We’re still young but we have a lot of guys running track for their first year,” junior Seth Jackson said. “It’s a learning experience.”

Dylan Schebil took second in the shot put (41-8 12).

For the Reed City girls, Kendell Henry was fifth (29.88) and Natalee Albright sixth (30.0) in the 200 meters; Emma Emmorey, Ava Hammac, Albright and Henry were third (56.02) in the 4x100 relay.

“Anthony ran very well today in his races,” Reed City coach Brad Smith said. “Our sprint relays were on top of things. Everyone ran really well. They’re starting to come along for us.”

For Pine River boys, Landyn Cool was second in the 3,200-meters (10:37.55). For the girls, Lynnesia Belvin was first in the 100 meters (13.76) and 200 meters (28.02). Elle Rigling won the 400 meters (1:07.20) and Lillian Plyman won the discus (85-3).

“It was a little cool but the sun broke out a little bit,” Smith said. “It was decent competition. It was pretty even all the way across.”

CENTRAL MONTCALM INVITATIONAL

Morley Stanwood, Big Rapids and Evart competed in the 13-team Central Montcalm Invitational on Friday.

For the girls, Morley Stanwood was fourth, Big Rapids eighth and Evart 12th.

For the boys, Morley Stanwood was fifth, Evart sixth and Big Rapids 10th.

In the shot put, Evart’s Mckenzy Mckay was third (29-10).

For Evart boys, Bryant Calderon won the long jump (18-7 ½), Dakobe White was fifth in the 100 meters (11.91) and second in the 200 meters (23.97), the foursome of Calderon, Kamdon Darling, Dakobe White and Marcel White was second in the 4x100 relay (46.61) and second in the 4x200 relay (1:36.82); and Darling was fourth in the high jump (5-10).