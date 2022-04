REED CITY — At its most recent meeting, the Reed City Area Public Schools board of education members were updated on the improvements and needs of the district’s band program.

The program began only a few years ago and has been steadily seeing student numbers grow.

This year students had the opportunity to try out some of the instruments offered prior to joining the class.

Band director Jamie Denslow said the band is a beneficial opportunity for students.

“Students were given the opportunity to try and decide if they wanted to join the board gave us some startup money for that,” Denslow said. “While we think that band is mostly about playing music, generally kids are there because of the relationship with the director, so whenever it be indirect or changes generally the numbers drop. Usually, around 10% of the grade level stays in band, and that's right about where we're at in the high school. They want to try something to see if they're going to want to do it, and they don't join for a few reasons. They don't think they're going to be any good, don't think they can read music."

“Their parents may have had a bad experience or conflicts with things,” he added. “To be honest, too many kids know too much about their parents' budget and know they can't afford it. They don't even give the parents a chance to see if the kids want to join band. So we want to see if we can take away as many of these negative reasons as possible.”

Denslow explained that the administrators of the program invested in a whole classroom set of flutes, clarinets, trumpets, and trombones, and put every sixth grader through about four and a half weeks 20 to 23 class periods.

The try-out classes allowed students to try instruments to see not only if they liked them, but if they liked the instructors.

Denslow said they are trying to offset costs as much as possible.

“The bonus part about it was with all the other rotations, teachers working together, all the kids got to try everything before they have to choose anything,” Denslow said. “They got to try it all. You purchased us a whole classroom set up just about everything. To keep it running, it's going to be just about $300 a year but that's because of the disposable reeds that we use. We generally try not to save them and share them. We're going to toss those and get new ones every year."

“I'm not going to deny sooner or later the instruments will wear out,” he added. “We're hoping we enjoy this but we didn't really buy top-line stuff and it’s in the hands of sixth graders a lot, so eventually they're going to wear out. We’ve done a really good job of taking care of things so far.”

Last year the middle school program had 20 students, and that number jumped to 41 this year.

One of the main challenges faced is scheduling conflicts between other classes.

The program is aiming to move the exploration period to fifth grade and hopefully be able to begin a more robust band program with students in sixth grade.

Denslow said keeping an eye on how the changes made impacts student interest is a focus of the program.

“We’ll go back to starting band in sixth grade, so we'll give them another year,” Denslow said. “It’s a lot less likely to cause some drops, we fix the scheduling between gym, so they won't have to choose next year. Our goal is that we want 100% of each grade level. We know we're not going to get that. So we're shooting for 60%."

“At the end of the day 40% is about where it's going to land,” he added. “I think that's a little low, but this year sixth graders that we started the program with hit ninth grade, the high school band will jump up to 78.”

Moving forward the program will be focused on maintaining instruments as well as engaging with students and families to bolster interest, as well as seeking instructors.

For more information on the Big Rapids Public Schools and its band program, visit the district’s website at www.brps.org.