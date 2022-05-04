Reed City Robotics Team wins at World Competition
"It was quite an experience," coach says
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
REED CITY — The Reed City High School robotics team was welcomed home in a big way after winning a division championship banner at the World Competition in Houston, Texas last week.
They competed against five other division champion teams, winning two out of three matches in the championship tournament and ultimately finish as the 4th place alliance in the world.