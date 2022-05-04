Reed City Robotics Team wins at World Competition

REED CITY — The Reed City High School robotics team was welcomed home in a big way after winning a division championship banner at the World Competition in Houston, Texas last week.

They competed against five other division champion teams, winning two out of three matches in the championship tournament and ultimately finish as the 4th place alliance in the world.

“This is our first blue banner, our first win, and that is pretty exciting,” robotics team coach Brad Smith said.

To reach the world competition was no easy feat in and of itself, Smith said. They had to qualify at the district and state level to move up to the next level of competition.

They competed at two district events, where they finished in ninth place and sixth place, respectively, doing well enough to qualify for state competition, where they finished in 17th place in their division.

"If you do well enough at state, you get invited to worlds," Smith said. "We were on the bubble of the number of teams for worlds. Michigan sends 64 teams, and we were outside that number. People opt out of going for different reasons, and (because of that) it turned out we were able to go.We were one of 64 Michigan teams and 450 total teams from around the world. We competed against teams from Israel, Canada and Taipei — all these different countries.

“At each event you go through qualification matches to earn points to be ranked high enough to be an alliance captain,” he said. “The top 18 teams are alliance captains. Throughout the event you are randomly assigned to a group of three robots and in the end, the captains choose who they want to be on their alliance against the other alliances."

Smith said at the World Competition they ended up in 63rd place in their division, but they were picked by the No. 1 alliance and won the division with them. Afterward, they were in a round-robin tournament with their alliance and ended up the fourth alliance out of the six that were left.

“It was quite an experience to say the least,” he said. “It was the first year for a lot of these kids going to competition. They put a lot of work in on these robots.”

REAL-WORLD APPLICATION

Smith explained that each year the team is given information about what the robot will be doing during the competition — the game, as it is called — during what a “kick-off.” Each year the game changes, so the team has to design a whole new robot to compete with.

They get a team release around January, then he and the students brainstorm about how they want to play the game and what they want to accomplish and design the robot around that, he said.

“It is all student designs and ideas,” Smith said. “We brainstorm and build a prototype. We try something and if it doesn’t work, we try again and try to have a good, functioning robot in six weeks.”

For this year’s competitions, Smith said, they had to design and build a robot that would throw giant balls into a lower and upper goal that and could climb bars at different heights.

“We designed ours to shoot to the highest goal, and knowing our resources and what we were able to do, we designed it to climb to the second bar height,” he said. “We decided we needed to be a really good shooter and be able to pick up balls really fast and shoot them really fast and cycle through that a lot of times. So that is what we opted to do. We stuck with it and became really good a doing that and it worked out really well for us.

“I love watching the kids do the problem solving,” he continued. “It is real-world application because they have to think about how much money they have to spend and what is within their resources and what they can accomplish with it.”

This year’s robot was built out of aluminum tubing, with a brushless Falcon motor to drive all the mechanisms. It measured 29 by 29 inches square and was about 42 inches in height.

“Comparatively, our robot was pretty simple, but it held up well,” he added. “It was very durable and held up to very rough play. We were able to do the things we needed to do to play the game and it worked out very well for us.”

Smith started the robotics team at Reed City in 2012, and has been the coach since. The program is funded through sponsorships from local companies and community donations that help to pay for competition travel.

“We go to local industries and do promotional presentations,” he said. “We try to show them the value of what we do as far as problem solving and real-world application. A lot of the materials we use are those that would be used in industry.

“For the World Competition trip, we got a lot of community donations, and we appreciate that support very much,” he added.

Last year the competitions were virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions in place, and in 2019 and 2020, the competitions were canceled altogether.

“In 2020, we were all ready to go and we got a call telling us they were suspending competition,” he said. “This is our first competition year for this group.”

A celebration in honor of the win is in the planning stages and further information will be made available on the Reed City Robotics Facebook page as it becomes available.