REED CITY — The Reed City Cub Scouts Pack No. 174 will once again be doing its annual Scouting for Food drive to support those in need during the holiday season.

The community-wide event collects non-perishable items for local food pantries; this year's donations will go to the Project Starburst pantry, who helps struggling families, individuals and the homeless needing assistance.

Scout leader Suzanne Spaugh said the drive is an opportunity to help the community.

“This is usually our big group service projects,” Spaugh said. “Then each of them does other service projects. We do this one and we also do Refresh Reed City in April. For this drive, we donate to Project Starburst because it does benefit both Osceola and Mecosta counties.”

Project Starburst is a nonprofit food bank that serves about 300 families each month in Mecosta and Osceola counties.

In addition to staples such as canned veggies and fruits, pasta, rice, beans, tuna, soup, and cereal (both cold and hot), other items requested for the food drive include mayonnaise, peanut butter, jelly, ketchup, mustard, pancake mix, and syrup.

Additional considerations include cooking oil, toilet paper, baby wipes, baby food, or toiletries. The Scouts asks that residents do not send in food items past their expiration dates.

Spaugh said the drive is also a chance to teach important life lessons.

“It's teaching them about being a good person,” Spaugh said. “The Scout laws emphasize being trustworthy, loyal, friendly, helpful, kind, and courteous. This event goes along with that. They're being kind to the community.”

Collection boxes will be placed at local businesses including West Michigan Credit Union, Huntington Bank, Lake-Osceola State Bank, Hometown Pharmacy, Reed City Auto Sales, Yoplait, Rite Aid, Ace Hardware, Edstrom’s Garage, Toy Town and Ebels.

According to Spaugh, Scouting for Food would not be possible without the support of area businesses and residents.

“Our society definitely needs things like this,” Spaugh said. “I think so many youths that are not in organizations and can see impact. They don't get to see putting good back into the community. You get what you put in, and I see where a lot of that is not really taught at home like it used to be when we were younger.

“When we deliver it, they're seeing a large amount of what we're donating,” she added. “That's a tangible thing, and it benefits everyone and teaches the kids a lot.”

For more information on Reed City Cub Scouts Pack No.174, visit the organization’s Facebook page under the club name.