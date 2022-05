REED CITY — Starting a business during a pandemic is a major undertaking, and one Reed City couple is taking on the challenge to bring a Biggby Coffee to community residents.

Sonya Bielecki and her partner Kelly Prielipp have been hard at work in the last few months continuing preparations and planning renovations for their plans to bring a Biggby Coffee to the former North End Grocery store at 419 N. Chestnut Street in Reed City.

In 2011, Bielecki and Prielipp attended a Biggby Discovery Days event, where they learned about the potential for future ownership of a store location and heard about the franchise and the requirements of owning one.

Bielecki said progress towards opening is coming along slowly.

“We finally closed about two weeks ago on the property, so we officially own it,” Bielecki said. “Now it's working with a local contractor, Gerber Construction, and getting the current building and blacktop all removed. We'll be moving toward demolition here in the next couple of weeks hopefully.”

The project has come up against slow supply chain issues and construction availability due to the pandemic.

“Everybody thinks it's like so quick, but it's not,” Bielecki said, “In these times, it’s taking three to four months, so our goal is open in the fall. Between demo and opening, there's a lot. The building has to be built, it has to be to specifications. People have to be hired. It's a lot more than what people would expect.

“We’re at the mercy of supply chain, we're at the mercy of the builder's availability and the contractor's availability,” she added. “It's more than what people would realize.

Biggby Coffee gives potential franchise owners one year to get a location approved by the company and then one year to get the store open and operating.

'IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY'

Bielecki said she and her partner liked Biggby Coffee’s model and ethics.

“Biggby has some of the best values out there,” Bielecki said. “I think a lot of businesses would benefit from these types of values. That's encouraging and supporting people to be themselves, to be nice to be kind, and then really embrace your community. From a personal standpoint, my spouse Kelly and I have been looking into opening a Biggby franchise for almost 11 years now.

"To be really honest, there are so many things that we love about it. The top two are everybody smiles when they get a good coffee and then being such a part of a community,” she added. “Whether it's a small community or a large community, Biggby really does have an impact on the community in which it resides. We want to be that for Reed City.”

Biggby Coffee was founded in 1995 in the city of East Lansing, Michigan by Bob Fish and Mary Roszel originally as Beaner's Coffee.

As of 2020, the chain has expanded to over 243 locations throughout the United States.

Bielecki said she is also looking forward to meeting both customer and employee needs.

“As far as engaging in customers we will live by the mantra and the values of Biggby which is to be kind,” Bielecki said. “The expectation is that everybody is a customer, whether they work there or the drive-thru or they're coming into the lobby. It starts with being kind to everyone around you, and that includes employees. If you live that, then the employee's expectation will be kind to their customers as well. When we talk about customers, we talk about internal and external."

“For the employees, we want to provide this positive environment that's not just a job but that allows them to be engaged a part of something bigger than themselves, to grow and learn so that they too can expand their careers in the future," she added. "As far as external, we want to play a part in the community revitalization. Reed City is really interested in growing and becoming a destination city for people to come to whether it be to enjoy the trails or the snowmobiling and the activities. We want to be a part of that, and the support of the community is definitely going to depend on what the community's needs are at every turn.”

The couple also has ties to Reed City through Prielipp, who is a 1987 Reed City High School graduate. Her first job was at the North End Grocery store growing up, one reason the couple chose that location for the Biggby store.

Bielecki said the couple is excited to get to know Reed City's resident coffee lovers.

“We want to support people's work engagement,” Bielecki said. “We want to help people grow and provide a service rest of the community that allows for other businesses be successful as well. From there, we'd like to be able to help in any way that we see fit or however the community needs us.

“I think there are three elements to the support that we need,” Bielecki said. “The first one is patience because although we have these grand plans of opening as quickly as possible, we are at the liberty and the mercy of other things. With the support that we've already received if that can keep going would be a dream. Also just spreading the word, letting people know that we're there to support them and can't wait to serve them.”