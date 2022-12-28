Reed City BSA Pack 174 completes 2022 Scouting For Food campaign

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Photos courtesy of Pack 174 Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Photos courtesy of Pack 174 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





REED CITY — The Reed City BSA Pack 174 recently completed their 2022 Scouting for Food campaign, collecting boxes of canned and dry goods for the Project Starburst Food Pantry.

Food donation boxes were placed at several local businesses during the Scouting for Food campaign, including, Ebels, Ace Hardware, Lake-Osceola State Bank, Huntington Bank, Hometown Pharmacy, West Michigan Credit Union, Edstrom’s Neighborhood Garage, and Toy Town.