Recovering addicts work to help others in 'Project Recover' DENISE LAVOIE, AP Legal Affairs Writer Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 7:59 a.m.
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with the word “PEER,” Joy Bogese approaches people struggling with drug addiction the way a teacher might approach a reluctant student — gently, calmly and armed with experience in a subject that has stymied each of them.
Bogese, a recovering heroin addict, breaks the ice by telling them a bit about herself.