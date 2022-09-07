Rape, incest exceptions spark S Carolina GOP abortion fight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's looming Senate debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other.
On the one side are a core group that views any abortion as ending a life. On the other are conservatives who've digested developments elsewhere after Roe v. Wade was overturned and say they don't want 14-year-old rape victims to have to give birth or force a mother to carry to term a fetus unable to live outside the womb.