Racist photo leads to punishment for Florida students

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — A half-dozen Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur, school officials said.

The school will follow its code of student conduct in responding to the pupils' action, Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay said in a statement Thursday. He explained that state and federal laws prevent the district from identifying the students or releasing any other specific information about possible punishment. No school personnel were involved, the statement added.