WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — A new leader is in place in the southwest Louisiana City of Westlake.

Daniel W. Racca was sworn in Tuesday as interim mayor during a special city council meeting. The vacancy was created when Westlake Mayor Robert “Bob” Hardey died of cancer Jan. 29.

Hardey was elected mayor in 2014 after serving 12 years on the Westlake City Council. He ran unopposed in 2018 and was serving his second term.

Racca was elected to the city council at the same time as Hardey and served a total of 20 years.

“We were a team all that time,” Racca said.

Della Hoffpauir was sworn in to fill Racca's vacated District D seat.

Councilman Michael Bergeron said the council could think of no one better to fill that seat, The American Press reported.

“First and foremost, she knows what’s going on,” Bergeron said. “She’s probably attended more city council meetings than all the current city council members combined. She can step in and move the city forward and she’s doing it not because she wants to run for office, but as an act of public service for the city.”

Racca and Houffpauir will serve through December.

Meanwhile, a Memorial Mass will be held Friday at St. John Bosco Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Hardey Cemetery in Westlake.