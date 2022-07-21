Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's abortion law changed so abruptly Wednesday afternoon that some patients who were in an office waiting for abortions were told that what had been legal that morning was no longer legal in the state and sent home.
Melissa Grant, chief chief operating officer of Carafem, a Washington, D.C.-based group that operates a reproductive health clinic in Atlanta, called the process of sending home four patients “terrible.”