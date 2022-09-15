Purple Heart Hunt honors 7 Veterans at Legends Ranch, Bitely

BITELY — The Purple Heart Hunt at Legends Ranch wrapped up last Friday, Sept. 9, with a ceremony honoring the seven Purple Heart Veterans who participated in this year’s hunt.

With an American flag draped in the background at the Wildlife Center, each Veteran and their guide talked about their week on the ranch, thanking the organizers alongside the sponsors that were able to help them get this opportunity. Each Veteran was given a special dog tag with both their names and the names of their guides to hang on the wall of the Wildlife Center.

One of the seven Veterans honored was Reed City’s Russ Nehmer, who bagged a 30–34-point buck over the course of the hunt. Nehmer gave his thoughts on the week.

“This was an amazing week. From start to finish the staff was incredible. This place is like a godsend. You come here and the hospitality, the guides, the staff, just how beautiful the ranch is and then you see these massive white tails. Just to get a chance to be able to be able to hunt and do something like this is like a lifetime wish.”

During the ceremony, an auction was held to give away a woodwork of the American flag, with $5,000 being raised for one flag, while two more will be made for $5,000 each.

A beard auction raised over $8,000 as well, with purple heart Veteran attendee Tony Munsey raising $2,500 to shave off his beard.

“I know this is a great cause. My wife's going to be very happy that I shaved finally, because she's been telling me for a while now to at least trim it down. So, I'm happy to give it to provide someone else an experience like this.”

The seven Veterans that were given the opportunity to hunt over the course of the week were:

Blake Mallory, USMC, Texas

Joe Ricker, US Army, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Bobby Lisek, US Army, Missouri

Tony Munsey, US Army, Colorado

Justin Sliverthorn, US Army, White Cloud, Michigan

Joe Estevez, USMC, Ohio

Russ Nehmer, US Army, Reed City, Michigan

They hunted from Tuesday through Thursday evening, with each veteran bagging a large buck.

Nehmer said what it meant to him to be chosen to participate in this hunt.

“You know, Purple Heart is not one of those medals that you want to get. For this organization to honor Purple Heart recipients, I feel blessed,” Nehmer said. “I'm overjoyed and feel blessed to be chosen. That’s my biggest two takeaways, because this was an amazing week.”

For more information on the Legends Ranch, visit their website www.legendsranch.com, or go to their Facebook page.