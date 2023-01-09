Protesters demand justice for college student shot by police

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Expressing anger and frustration, several hundred protesters on Monday demanded justice for a Bangladeshi American college student who was shot and killed by police in the Boston suburb of Cambridge last week, a shooting that has drawn attention from Bangladeshi media.
Sayed Faisal, 20, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was shot Jan. 4 while advancing on officers with what police described as a kukri and after a less-than-lethal “sponge round” failed to stop him, authorities have said. A kukri is a short sword with an angled blade that originated in South Asia.