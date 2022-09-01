Prosecutor urges forcible medication in clinic shooting

DENVER (AP) — A federal prosecutor urged a judge on Thursday to order that a man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 be forcibly given anti-psychotic medication so his delusions could be quieted at least enough for him to finally be put on trial for the attack.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Pegeen Rhyne said the government had met the legal standard for showing that the drugs should be given to Robert Dear, 64, to try to make him mentally competent — able to understand legal proceedings and help his attorneys in his defense.