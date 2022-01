NEW YORK (AP) — The government rested its case on Monday at a trial where jurors have heard allegations that California lawyer Michael Avenatti stole nearly $300,000 in book proceeds from porn star Stormy Daniels to pay employees at his debt-ridden law firm and to cover personal expenses.

Avenatti, who is acting as his own attorney, has said he wants to call several witnesses to defend himself against wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. It was unclear if he will testify himself.