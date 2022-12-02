Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

BOSTON (AP) — Prince William became heir apparent less than three months ago, but he has already been crowned Britain’s chief environmentalist.
On a three-day trip to Boston with Kate, the Princess of Wales, William is drawing praise for his efforts to draw attention to pollution and climate change and the need to scale up solutions to address them. Those efforts will culminate Friday evening, when the five winners of the royal couple's Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators will be announced.