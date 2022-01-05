Pottawattamie County buys western Iowa ski business Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 4:38 p.m.
1 of9 Haley Bach gets a little air while skiing down the slopes at Mt. Crescent Ski Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Crescent, Iowa. Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million. (Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP) Joe Shearer/AP Show More Show Less
CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) — A 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million.
The county’s purchase of Mt. Crescent Ski Area, which sits adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center, was finalized on Dec. 30, the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reported Wednesday. The money for the purchase came from a $1.4 million Iowa West Foundation grant and federal pandemic stimulus funds.