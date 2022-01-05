Pottawattamie County buys western Iowa ski business

CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) — A 60-year-old ski and sledding attraction in western Iowa has been sold to Pottawattamie County for $3.5 million.

The county’s purchase of Mt. Crescent Ski Area, which sits adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center, was finalized on Dec. 30, the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reported Wednesday. The money for the purchase came from a $1.4 million Iowa West Foundation grant and federal pandemic stimulus funds.